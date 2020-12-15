Sindh seeks federal help in vaccine phase of COVID-19 response

KARACHI: Sindh government has sought federal help in logistics, cold storage and protocol in COVID-19 vaccination phase of the province’s response to the pandemic, in a letter to the Centre, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh’s Minister for Health Dr. Azra Pechuho has wrote a letter to federal authorities asking about the extent of assistance to the province with regard to the coronavirus vaccine.

“According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Pakistan is expected to receive the vaccine by March in the next year,” health minister Pechuho wrote.

“How much quantity of the vaccine will be available to Sindh,” the provincial minister asked.

“The second wave of the virus infections, is more intense and the provinces could not succeed in the vaccine phase of the response to COVID-19 without assistance from the centre,” the minister wrote.

Provincial health minister has suggested further improvement in the existing system in the vaccination phase as good results could not be achieved under the existing mechanism, the minister opined.

“We have scrutinized the health system in Sindh in view of the coming vaccination drive against the virus,” health minister said.

The minister sought the federal government’s support to provinces in logistics, cold storage and protocol for the vaccine.

Comments

comments