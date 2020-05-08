KARACHI: Coronavirus testing laboratory made by the orders of Minister for Health Sindh, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho on Friday finished sampling its first batch of tests, ARY News reported.

Test results will become available by Saturday, the laboratory is capable of testing 200 individuals per day.

Azra Pechuho added that the lab is looking to increase the amount of tests to 350 per day till the coming week.

She also announced that a similar laboratory will be setup in the city of Nawabshah in the next phase of Sindh’s efforts against coronavirus.

Earlier on May 5, Minister for Health Sindh Azra Pechuho in a video message lamented the residents of Sindh for not coming to health centers within time after visible coronavirus symptoms.

The minister said that people with coronavirus symptoms are making their way to hospitals when the infection has fully taken over rather than getting themselves checked in the infancy of the virus.

