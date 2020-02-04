Sindh sets wheat procurement target at 1.4mn metric tonnes for new year

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday asked the federal government to increase support price for wheat citing already raised prices in the market, ARY NEWS reported.

“We will ensure the interests of the wheat-growers are safeguarded,” he said during the cabinet meeting under his chair, attended by all provincial ministers, advisers and government officials.

He said that the federal government is already reviewing the support price for wheat and as soon as they decide on the matter, the Sindh government would also announce the price.

The spokesman for the CM Sindh said that the target of wheat procurement for the new year is set at 1.4 million metric tonnes.

The cabinet meeting decided to purchase 37 percent of the wheat produced in every district of the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that a shortfall created in the market in the first month of 2020 caused the wheat and flour prices in the country to soar to unexpected levels, forcing the prime minister to form a committee to probe into the matter.

The committee formed under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan has already initiated its work in the province.

The three-member committee under the leadership of Director-General of the Federal Investigative Bureau (DG-FIA) included a member from the anti-corruption bureau of Punjab and the Information Branch (IB) each.

Read More: Wheat, flour prices witness sharp decline amid FIA probe

On Sunday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) also sacked seven customs officials over alleged involvement in smuggling wheat.

Sources relayed the sacked officials include four collectors, additional collectors and deputy commissioners. They all were part of the Torkham and Chaman Customs Operations.

Comments

comments