Sindh govt decides to shut field isolation centres for coronavirus cases

KARACHI: Keeping in view a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases in Sindh, the provincial government on Monday decided to shut the field isolation centres for coronavirus patients, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting with Sindh chief secretary in the chair today. Under the decision, isolation centres established at Expo Centre and PAF museum in Karachi will be closed. The meeting decided to forward a summary, in this regard, to the chief minister for formal approval.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial government has established the field isolation centres and corona emergency fund to facilitate the COVID-19 patients in March. Currently, over 800 million rupees were lying in the corona emergency account, said sources.

Earlier on August 15, Sindh province had witnessed a decline in coronavirus cases after Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced that the province had reported 272 fresh virus cases during the past 24 hours.

We had performed 9,774 coronavirus tests in the province during the period, said the chief minister in a routine daily update on the virus.

“We have so far performed 882,486 COVID-19 tests that resulted in 125,904 positive cases reported in the province,” he had said adding that the province had recorded four new deaths in last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 2,317.

