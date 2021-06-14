Sindh govt announces to block SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to block SIM cards of all those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19.

This was announced by Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah during a media briefing here in Karachi on Monday.

He maintained that the provincial government was taking measures to ensure every citizen be vaccinated against the Covid-19.

Shah also warned that the salaries of those government employees who are not getting themselves vaccinated against the coronavirus would be stopped.

Read More: Sindh declares Covid-19 vaccination mandatory for driving license issuance

Government employees will not get promotions unless they are vaccinated against COVID-19, he added.

Nasir Shah said that the chief minister took notice of the report regarding the issuance of vaccine certificates without the immunization process and directed the IG Sindh and home department to take strict action against the concerned person.

Read More: Punjab decides blocking SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens

Urging people to get themselves vaccinated, Nasir Hussain Shah said that the vaccine is an effective weapon for prevention against the deadly virus.

Earlier, the Punjab government had decided to block SIM cards of all those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

The decision was taken at a meeting presided over by health minister Dr Yasmin Rashid at the Punjab Civil Secretariat last week.

Comments

comments