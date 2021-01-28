KARACHI: Sindh government’s plan to supply 200,000 houses in 10 districts of the province with solar-powered electricity has entered its final phase, ARY NEWS reported quoting provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh.

According to details, the project has entered its final phase after an agreement with the suppliers.

Detailing the project, Imtiaz Shaikh said that the districts would be covered under the programme included Kashmore, Jacobabad, Qambar Shahdadkot, Sujawal, Badin, Mithi, Tharparkar, Sanghar, Khairpur and Ghotki.

He said that they were working on environment-friendly projects for overcoming the power crisis in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the project was initiated in June 2019, when a meeting chaired by the provincial Minister of Energy Imtiaz Shaikh, was informed that the Government of Sindh will provide solar power supply to 200,000 households in the province.

The project will be completed with a cost of US$ 30 million within five years, the meeting told.

Provincial minister Imtiaz Shaikh said that the World Bank has also extended cooperation in the project.

Each household will be provided a solar power setup, which will supply electricity to a fan and two bulbs in each house, the meeting was informed.

The government will recover the price of the solar power set in miniscule installments, to create a sense of ownership so as the user families take interest in the maintenance of its solar power unit, the minister said.

