LARKANA: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah admitted that parts comprising 30 per cent of Sindh are still swamped by rain waters as he spoke to the media on Friday, ARY News reported.

On his visit to Larkana, CM Sindh responded to media queries admitting that while the government was successful in clearing 70 per cent of the stagnant water from flooded areas, parts of Sindh still remain submerged.

Murad Ali Shah said that works to clear the rest of the areas with stagnant rain waters is underway and reassured that soon the vestiges of monsoon flash floods will be removed.

It may be noted that the monsoon rain spell hit Sindh about two months ago and the rainwater, admittedly, still submerged up to 30 per cent lands of Sindh.

Talking to journalists on the global pandemic scene in the province, he also said that people were talking about the return of COVID-19. “COVID-19 never left here, to begin with,” he said and added that the government had timely shut down schools to protect the kids from the virus infectivity.

He said the number of tests conducted in Sindh, 8000 a day, was the highest and asserted that the past week saw new cases being reported.

READ: Karachi’s south, east districts badly affected by rain: CM Sindh

Moreover, CM Murad said that he is grateful for the Prime Minister to have finally remembered Karachi. “It would have been better if he visited the whole Sindh but he didn’t do so.”

Speaking of the alleged discrimination of the federal, he said that if the centre is not interested in giving Sindh its fair share in the NFC awards, then at least it should let us collect the taxes in the province.

Earlier today present in Karachi CM Murad said that south and east districts of Karachi were badly damaged due to recent heavy rains in the metropolis.

He was expressing his views with the deputy high commissioner of the UK, who phoned CM Shah at the CM House today.

The meeting discussed the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy and disaster due to recent rains in the province.

Comments

comments