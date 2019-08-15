Sindh’s Thar, Umarkot, Sanghar districts to receive rainfall tonight

KARACHI: Sindh’s Thar, Umarkot and Sanghar districts are expected to receive showers tonight, Chief Meteorologist weather office told ARY News on Thursday.

Sardar Sarfaraz said that southern parts of the province including Karachi and Thatta will not receive heavy rainfall in the new wet spell instead the cities will experience light showers and drizzling.

The weather system from Bay of Bengal will not enter in Karachi and it is moving in the northwestern direction, weather official said.

The monsoon currents from the low pressure could also bring rainfall in Punjab, chief meteorologist said.

The rain system is expected to enter in Rajasthan (India) this evening, he said, adding that the weather will turn pleasant in Karachi with entry of this weather system in Sindh.

Some parts of the metropolis could receive light rainfall or drizzling under the influence of the low pressure chief meteorologist said.

Sardar Sarfaraz however denied possibility of heavy rainfall in Karachi.

Earlier, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had predicted a new spell of monsoon rains in Karachi.

Scattered rains and wind-thunderstorm of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls are expected in Mirpurkhas and Thatta divisions, while light to moderate rain is expected in Hyderabad and Karachi divisions on Thursday and Friday, the forecast said.

