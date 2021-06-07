KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah, who holds the portfolio of provincial finance minister as well, will present on June 15 the provincial budget in Sindh Assembly for the fiscal year 2021-22, ARY News learned Monday.

The provincial budget scheduled to be tabled for the FY21-22 is Rs12 trillion in volume, about the same size as last fiscal year, and expects about 10 to 15 per cent raise in salaries and pensions, sources told ARY News.

At 3 pm on June 15, the Sindh chief shall present the budget in the Sindh Assembly and it will be followed by a post-budget press conference in the Sindh Assembly auditorium on June 16.

READ: PM-led NEC sets economic growth rate target at 4.8 pc for FY22

Separately on the national front ahead of the budget, the National Economic Council (NEC) led by Prime Minister Imran Khan set the economic growth rate target at 4.8 pc for the next fiscal year.

A meeting of the National Economic Council was held under the chair of PM Imran Khan in Islamabad today which was attended by the chief ministers of all the provinces and other members of the council.

Macroeconomic Framework for Annual Plan 2021-22 has been approved by the NEC during its latest session. Moreover, the council approved the gross domestic product (GDP) growth projections for the financial year 2021-22.

Comments

comments