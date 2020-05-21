Sindh to hold first Friday congregational prayers after two months

KARACHI: What had become a regular practice in the past two months, this Friday will not see a strict lockdown in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sindh government officially announced earlier in the day that prayer congregations were henceforth allowed and worshipers will not have to deal with undue hindrances in their way to the mosques.

Read More: Fawad Chaudhry predicts Eidul Fitr to fall on May 24

Pillion riding will remain suspended and strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be ensured by mosque authorities, an order of the Sindh government on the matter read.

Sindh government also made an appeal to worshipers and ulema to follow all health and safety measures to minimize the spread of coronavirus.

Friday prayers will be held in mosques across the province on their regularly scheduled times.

Read More: Sindh govt green lights congregational prayers for Eid, Jumu’atul-Wida

It is pertinent to mention here that the Sindh government had announced yesterday to allow congregational prayers on Eid-ul-Fitr and Jumu’atul-Wida.

Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani had said that prohibiting prayers when most other things have been restored would be unjust.

Comments

comments