Sindh to start Malir Expressway work from this month

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh starting the construction work of the Malir Expressway, a strategic project for Karachi this month, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Malir Expressway, begins from Jam Sadiq Bridge Zero Point to end at Kathore Bridge, will be built with an estimated cost of 27 billion rupees and facilitate commuting between DHA Phase-VIII and Phase-IX within 20 minutes.

The Sindh government launching this mega project, with 39.4 kilometers length, under the Public Private Partnership.

Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah will visit the site of Malir Expressway today and will be given a briefing on the project.

People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lay the foundation stone of the project this month, chief minister Shah stated.

Malir Expressway will be built on the left bank of the Malir River and it will be high-speed expressway, with six-lane road and three feet dual carriageway, Murad Ali Shah stated. The project have speed design of 100-kilometers per hour, he further said.

The Malir Expressway would have 50 kilometers per hour speed at the Interchange and will begin from Korangi Road DHA Creek Avenue, the chief minister stated.

The expressway would have route from Jam Sadiq Bridge, Shah Faisal Colony Road, Future Colony to Kathore, he further said.

“The expressway have nine crossing points for pedestrians at various places,” Shah said.

The expressway will play a pivotal role to address traffic problems of Karachi, he added.

