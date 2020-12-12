Sindh minister says Karachi’s Red Line BRT plan to begin in two months

KARACHI: Sindh transport department said Saturday it has finalized proposed plan for restoration of provincial mass transit noting five initial targets over which minister Awais Qadir Shah will brief the chief minister soon, ARY News reported.

The proposed transport plan laid out under the supervision of transport minister Awais Qadir includes running 200 CNG buses across Karachi routes for which Sindh government will bear the funding.

It was told that the largest plan of public transport Red Line is proposed to be on the ground soon with the collaboration of Asian Development Bank within the next two months.

The overall plan proposed by the transport minister includes Karachi Circular Railway as well. Awais Shah will present the financial and administrative plan to the CM in his seating up next.

READ: Sindh cabinet takes major decisions for KCR, CNG buses, Aman ambulances

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Sindh government took major decisions for KCR, resumption of CNG buses of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), and over the ambulance service of Aman Foundation.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chaired the session of the provincial cabinet today. The provincial government gave the approval to release the remaining Rs10 million for the KCR project.

During a briefing, the cabinet members were told that the Sindh government had already released Rs15 million funds for the KCR project. It is noteworthy to mention here that the Sindh government had been given the responsibility to construct 11 out of 24 underpasses and flyovers at railway crossings in KCR routes.

Comments

comments