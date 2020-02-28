Sindh transporters directed to computerize ticketing process

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Transport Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Friday directed intercity bus transporters to computerize their ticketing system, ARY NEWS reported.

He said this while visiting the ticket counters and monitoring room at the intercity bus terminal near Sohrab Goth area of the city.

“Currently more than 20 bus owners have already computerized their ticketing process,” he said and directed the other bus owners to follow the suit.

He also directed the transporters to issues tickets to the passengers only after receiving their national identity card (NIC). “We have established this new bus terminal to facilitate travelling from the city,” he said and directed the bus owners to refrain from charging extra amounts in terms of fares.

In August 2019, the transport minister announced to launch bus services in the entire province.

The Minister stated that he had sought suggestions and queries from all transportation companies of Sindh to come forth and help the government in the cause.

“All transporters willing to run transport services must inform the government regarding their willingness to operate on the routes till September 12, said Shah.

“The Sindh Government will provide free road permits to transporters who are ready to undertake the initiative,” added Shah.

