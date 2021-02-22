Sindh makes tuberculosis, hepatitis tests obligatory for school admission

KARACHI: In order to curb communicable diseases among children, the Sindh health department on Monday declared tuberculosis, hepatitis and other tests mandatory for all new students taking admission in schools, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken in the meeting of communicable diseases in Sindh province with Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr Azra Pechuho in the chair.

The meeting was attended by DG Health Services Sindh, Dr. Irshad Memon, Deputy DG CDC, Dr. Teerat Das and program directors

All new students entering public schools will be screened for tuberculosis and other diseases, the Sindh health minister announced. She said the decision was taken to stop the spread of infectious diseases in the province.

Read More: Sindh establishing 5 coronavirus hospitals on urgent basis: Azra Pechuho

Karachi (22.02.2021): Minister for Health and Population Welfare Sindh, Dr. @AzraPechuho, chaired a meeting on curbing communicable diseases. The meeting was attended by DG Health Services Sindh, Dr. Irshad Memon, Deputy DG CDC, Dr. Teerat Das & program directors #SindhHealth pic.twitter.com/lBCT6ezcnc — Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh (@SindhHealthDpt) February 22, 2021

The meeting also decided to control the open sale of medicines used for tuberculosis treatment. “Sindh government is providing free medicines to tuberculosis patients under TB control program,” the minister said in the meeting.

Civil society organisations working on communicable and infectious diseases have been asked to work closely with the government to ensure transparency, according to the health department.

Comments

comments