Sindh to unveil 10 mega schemes for Karachi in new budget

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to launch 10 new mega projects for Karachi in the provincial budget for Year 2021-22, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Around 24 billion rupees allocation is proposed for the schemes, sources said.

The budget would have water supply and road construction projects for the port city.

In the provincial budget allocations have been made for the schemes in Lyari, Malir, Baldia Town, Keamari and the District Central.

The budget proposals included 20 percent increment in salaries of the government employees, while 20 pct increase in pensions is also expected in the new Sindh budget.

The salaries also expected to be enhanced according to the pay scales of the employees.

The new fiscal year’s budget proposes Rs three billion allocation for purchase of buses for Karachi.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds finance portfolio of Sindh, will present the budget on June 15.

