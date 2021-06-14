Sindh to unveil its annual budget for Year 2021-22 tomorrow

KARACHI: Sindh will announce its budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 with an outlay of over Rs 1.3 trillion in the provincial assembly on June 15 (Tuesday), ARY News reported.

According to sources, the Sindh government will present a no-tax budget in the provincial legislature, to be announced by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his budget speech tomorrow.

In the annual budget Rs 222 billion allocation has been earmarked for the provincial development programme, according to the government sources.

The provincial budget for the year 2021-22, proposes a 15 percent raise in salaries of the government employees upto 15 grade as well as in retired employees pensions.

The minimum wage for the labourers is expected to be set at Rs25,000, sources said.

The provincial government will announce a special development package for Karachi in the new budget, with an allocation of Rs24 billion for launching 10 new mega projects for the metropolis.

The budget papers propose 55 percent allocation of total development budget for education, health and the law and order, according to sources.

In new Sindh budget, recruitment in the police department and raise in announces will likely to be announced.

Comments

comments