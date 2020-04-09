Sindh govt urges centre to help provide coronavirus testing kits

KARACHI: In view of global shortage of coronavirus testing kits, the Sindh government on Thursday urged the centre to help provide the kits, ARY News reported.

In an interview to a foreign news channel, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said that 400 to 500 tests for the virus are being conducted daily in the province.

She maintained that only 12 days’ stock of coronavirus testing kits left in the province. The minister said that currently the government and private hospitals have only 6,000 testing kits.

She said that the provincial government had ordered purchase of 200,000 coronavirus kits.

Earlier on April 8, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had confirmed that 50 new cases of novel coronavirus had reported that day, taking the provincial tally to 1036.

In a video statement, the chief minister had said that two more died from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours. He had said the death toll in Sindh province stood at 20.

Murad Ali Shah had said that overall 10981 coronavirus tests had been conducted in the province so far, whereas, 280 patients had recovered from COVID-19. He had said the government was striving to increase the daily COVID-19 testing capacity.

