Sindh CM urges centre to call NFC meeting

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday demanded of the federal government that there should be two National Finance Commission (NFC) meetings in a year, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government came into power, only two sessions of the NFC were held.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that few elements were misguiding Prime Minister Imran Khan. He maintained that the elements were creating hurdles for holding the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC).

Earlier on May 14, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had written a letter to the Prime Minister Imran Khan, raising reservations over the formation of 10th National Finance Commission (NFC) aimed at announcing a new award for sharing of federal divisible resources between the Centre and the provinces.

In his letter, the chief minister had pointed out that rules did not allow to appoint adviser on finance as the member or head of the commission. “Only finance minister is authorized to lead the commission,” he had said.

He had further said that although it was prerogative of the president to constitute the NFC but objected over the appointment of the provincial representatives in the commission.

