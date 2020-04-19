Sindh govt waives NOC condition for new industries, businesses 

KARACHI: In an effort to promote economic activities in Sindh, the provincial government on Sunday abolished the conditions NOC from the concerned utility agencies for setting up new industries, businesses and restaurants, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Karachi’s commissioner has issued an administrative order today waiving the condition of NOC and undertaking for starting new businesses and industries.

The commissioner said that all the industries and restaurants will have to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the home department.

Read More: Govt finalising scheme to support SMEs: Razak Dawood

Earlier today, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said the government was finalising a scheme to support Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Taking to Twitter, he had said the programme would be announced soon. The premier’s aide had said: “It is our endeavour to help small businesses as compared to larger ones because of their weaker financial position.”

