Sindh govt starts wheat procurement, establishes centres

KARACHI: The Sindh government has started wheat procurement and established purchasing centres across the province, ARY News reported on Monday. 

The wheat procurement centres have been opened in Larkana, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas, while orders to open purchasing centres in Umerkot, Dadu, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sanghar, Khairpur, Kashmore and Qamar have been issued.

Overall the provincial government has ordered to step up 30 wheat purchasing centres in 25 Talukas of the province.

The Sindh cabinet had fixed the wheat procurement target of the province at 1.4 million tons in the month of February.

Provincial cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had also approved the purchase of 80 percent PP bags and 20 pct jute bags.

It is to be noted that the government of Sindh has fixed the support price for a maund of wheat to be Rs2000 for the ongoing harvest season of 2020-21.

According to the notification released to that effect by the food department of Sindh, a hundred kilo of wheat has the new support price of Rs5000 from the current harvesting season.

