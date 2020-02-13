Sindh will protest against Federal Govt’s partisan electricity distribution: Minister

KARACHI: Government of Sindh has decided to register a protest against the federal government citing electricity dearth in the region, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Provincial Minister Ismail Rahoo said that the province earning the most revenue for the country was being neglected when it came to electricity distribution.

Rahoo said that the federal government only made electricity available in 756 villages of Sindh in the past 14 months whereas other provinces were allotted much more than that.

The minister said that 3613 villages in Punjab and 4176 villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were made part of the national power grid which was a miscarriage of justice.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) politician also claimed that such behaviour from the federal government only sowed seeds of hatred and would result in a backlash.

