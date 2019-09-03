Youth delegation from Sindh calls on Army Chief

RAWALPINDI: A delegation representing the youth of Sindh province called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a press release of Inter-Services Public Relations said on Tuesday.

While paying a rich tribute to Sindh people, General Bajwa said that the future of Pakistan is in the hands of youth as they are the people who will set priorities for the national leadership.

“Sindh is the lifeline of Pakistan. The youth of this province are hardworking and loyal while Sindh played a very important role in the formation of Pakistan. However, no one from outside will help us if we don’t look ourselves with honesty. Pakistan’s future is linked with democracy and the nation will regain its rank in the world.”

COAS’ interaction with youth from Sindh. “Change can only be brought about by youth. You must”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/vxHiwj9g8u — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 3, 2019

The Army Chief said that changes are brought by youth all over the world. “Pakistan will go in the same direction where you [youth] moves,” he added.

He further said that when we were asked in the US for how the country has defeated the terrorism, we replied them for having such soldiers in the Pakistani military troops which sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

COAS interacted with representatives of youth from all across Sindh at ISPR. “Future of Pakistan is in the hands of Youth. You will set the direction for Pakistan as leaders”, COAS. pic.twitter.com/Wv18IfNk5i — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) September 3, 2019

“We have freed Karachi from terrorism. The military has a merit-based system which is beneficial for the development of the country. In the military, it is always being taught to ‘follow me’ but not to force the soldiers to move forward.”

“Youth will have to set the direction as a leader as our new generation is the true hope of Pakistan,” he concluded.

