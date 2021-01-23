Sindh’s CNG stations to reopen after six days closure

KARACHI: The compressed natural gas (CNG) stations in the Sindh will reopen after six days closure on Sunday (tomorrow), ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), the CNG stations will remain open for 24 hours from 8:00 am on Sunday till 8:00 am on Monday.

The spokesperson further said that the gas filling stations would then remain closed for another three days, from 8:00 am on Monday to 8:00 am on Thursday.

Earlier today, the government had announced to reopen the CNG stations in Punjab and Potohar region from tomorrow (Sunday).

According to the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), all CNG stations will reopen in Islamabad and Punjab from Sunday at 6:00 am to 6:00 pm. The gas supply to the filling stations in Punjab and Pothohar region had been suspended for the last 37 days.

The association’s Chairman Ghiyas Paracha in a statement had said that CNG station owners suffered huge losses due to the closure of filling stations in the winter season.

