Sindh’s coastal districts to receive rainfall in last week of July

BADIN: A spell of gusty winds has entered in coastal districts of Sindh, causing damage to mud houses and crops in the rural areas, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to the Met Office the windy spell in Sindh will subside from July 18.

The weather department has forecast monsoon wet spell in coastal districts of the province from July 23 to 30.

Sindh’s southeastern districts on the coastal belt, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar and Sujawal will likely to receive heavy rainfall during the rainy spell, according to the weather forecast.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted partly cloudy to cloudy weather in Karachi with occasional gusty wind and chances of light rain or drizzle during morning and night today and tomorrow (Monday).

However temperature may range up to 36 degrees Celsius and 75 percent humidity on Sunday.

According to the met office, seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan. Moderate monsoon currents are reaching upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen today. Westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Widespread rain thundershower with windstorm is expected today and on Monday in Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu divisions, while at isolated places in Zhob, D.I.Khan, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions.

Heavy to very heavy falls are also expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Highest maximum temperatures yesterday recorded at Nokkundi 47°C, Dadu 46°C and Dalbandin 45°C.

