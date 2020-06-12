Sindh’s coronavirus death toll climbs to 793, cases jump above 49,000

KARACHI: Sindh on Friday reported 2,428 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 49,256, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab said that death toll from COVID-19 is currently recorded at 793 with 17 more virus-related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Following information is relevant to assess the situation of #COVIDー19 in Sindh as of 12th June: Total Tests 277,054 (today 11,356)

Positive Cases 49,256 (today 2,428)

Recovered Cases 23,113

Deaths 793 (TODAY 17) In last 24 hours, 1,066 people have recovered in Sindh. — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) June 12, 2020

He maintained that the number of people recovered from the disease has risen to 23,113 while a total 277,054 tests have been conducted in the province thus far.

Earlier on June 11, Sindh province had witnessed a record surge in COVID-19 cases as its overall tally had crossed 46,000 mark.

According to statistics provided by the Sindh health department, 3,038 fresh cases of coronavirus had been reported in the province during the past 24-hours, raising the provincial tally to 46,828.

Karachi had continued to report majority of the cases as infections reported from the city had reached 37,439

