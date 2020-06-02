KARACHI: 1,439 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Sindh over the past 24 hours, rising the tally of infections to 31,086 across the province.

In a statement on the coronavirus situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said 1,439 new infections were detected when 5,454 tests were conducted. 23 more people died from the disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 526 in the province, he added.

A total of 192,546 tests have been conducted in the province, the CM disclosed.

He said 358 patients are in critical condition, of them 64 are on ventilators. 953 more people recuperated from the disease and discharged to their respective homes as the number of people defeating the deadly virus has surged to 15,538.

CM Murad Ali Shah said a total of 15,022 coronavirus positive patients are under treatment, of whom, 13,813are in home isolation, 111 at isolation centres and 1,098 at various hospitals.

Providing a district-wise breakdown of cases, he said Karachi recorded 1,035 out of the 1,439 new infections, adding district East saw 242 new cases, Malir 139, district South 167, district Central 166, Korangi 263, and West 58.

He said Sukkur recorded 40 new cases, Khairpur 33, Ghotki 27, Hyderabad 47, Larkana 50, Shaheed Benazirabad 17, Badin 15, Sanghar 12, and Jamshoro 9. Sujawal and Shikarpur reported five cases each while Jacobabad and Dadu three cases each.

