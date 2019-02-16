Hidayat Ali Khan, Sindh’s teenage classical singer with surprising mellifluous voice has a clear message for the music world – a future star is knocking the doors.

18-years-old Sanghar resident Hidayat sings a wide variety of raagas and distinct forms of melodies including Thumri, Raag Yaman Kalian, Ghazal and others sung by classical singers.

Budding artist belongs to a musical family. His grandfather late UstadGulzar Ali Khan was a renowned classical singer. Ustad Gulzar Ali Khan was award holder artist who also performed abroad.

Talking about his stint in singing, Hidayat told that since the age of five years, he has been practising classical music. ‘My grandpa late Ustad Gulzar Ali Khan is my mentor. I have been with him since early childhood,” he told.

“Apart from my interest, it was my grandpa’s desire that I should uphold his legacy”, Hidayat told.

“I am also doing Riyazat since my childhood. Baba Gulzar Ali Khan used to wake me in the wee hours. I am keeping this habit alive nowadays also and do around one hour Riyazat,” Hidayat told.

In the field of classical music, young Hidayat idol is Ustad Baray Ghulam Ali Khan and Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and wants to follow the footprints of all-time greats.

“Un jese ban to nahi saktay, lekin dil ki khwahish hai banne ki” (I cannot become like them, but I do wish to), he says with a shine in his eyes.

The artist with precocious talent is aware that there are only a few people left who sing classical and hence wants to contribute in classical singing by performing in Coke Studio.

“I want to perform in Coke Studio as I want to strengthen classical music. Although it’s not possible to touch the standards of the likes of Ustad Baray Ghulam Ali Khan and Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, again it is a humble desire that I should perform like them,” he told.





For more stories follow our facebook page: ARY Stories

Comments

comments