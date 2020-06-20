Legendary singer Alamgir refutes death rumours

Dispelling rumours of legendary singer Alamgir’s death, veteran actress Bushra Ansari took to social media to share her phone conversation with him.

Multiple reports of the Dekha Na Tha singer’s passing away were doing rounds on social media on Friday evening.

Turning to Instagram, Bushra shared that he is alive and well after inquiring about his health over phone. She shared a video of her conversation with Alamgir as well.

“I was so scared when I came to know about the rumours,” the Bay Dardi actor can be seen saying in the video.

“I’ve become habitual of you! Now that you have lived 100 years, you don’t have a right to die anymore”

Meanwhile, Alamgir can be heard laughing in the video and says “I will not die before 200.”

Bushra told him on the call: “I’ve asked everyone to stop spreading false news. There are already so many sad incidents we have been hearing, I would never want to hear something like this.”

“I love you and please, just stay safe,” she concluded.

She also shared how the singer has been fighting his illness bravely and has given him a nickname ‘Bengali.’

