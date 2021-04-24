Singer buries herself to experience death

KUWAIT CITY: In a bid to experience death, Kuwaiti singer Shams buried herself under a huge mass of soil for 20 minutes.

In a TV show, Shams, 40, said that she had buried herself under seaside sands for 20 minutes to experience the “idea of death” and felt safe.

She said, “I wanted to experience the idea of death, be alone and live fear.”

“I felt safe and peaceful. I felt that life is a mere deception and a lie. I started to hold myself to account,” she said.

“I felt that Allah’s mercy is larger than my mistakes.”

The singer said that she mainly regrets neglecting her mother during her tours abroad.

Comments

comments