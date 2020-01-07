Singer and songwriter Jimmy Khan is the latest celebrity to tie the knot. He got married to Mehr in Karachi on Monday.

PR mogul Frieha Altaf took to Instagram to share pictures from the beautiful wedding ceremony.

Jimmy is the man behind the popular song Haye Dil Bechara from the movie Parey Hut Love.

“Na kawara Na single Bechara! Jimmy da veya! Thrilled to be at Jimmy’s wedding to Mehr with fellow stars. To the man who clearly had us singing and dancing to the tune “Hai dil bechara”,” Frieha wrote.

Many celebrities including actor Sheheryar Munawar, director Asim Abbasi and others were in attendance.

Pictures and videos from the celebrity wedding have been doing rounds on social media.

Sheheryar also congratulated Jimmy by posting a video of him entertaining the audience with his famous song Haye Dil Bechara.

“Congratulations to my boy and Mehr. Shadi Mubarak. May two always be the right kind of crazy together,” he wrote.

The Lahore-based artist has been an amateur performer from the early age of 13. He made his debut with Pehla Pyar in 2011 and appeared in Coke Studio’s season 7 for the first time with Nadiya in 2014.

Here’s wishing the newly weds a lifetime of happiness!

