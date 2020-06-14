Singer Rahim Shah tests positive for COVID-19

PESHAWAR: Renowned singer Rahim Shah has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, becoming the latest personality to contract the infection, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the singer, who is famous for his Pashto songs, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and self-isolated himself.

This is to Inform you all that I am diagnosed as Covid Positive and staying In Self Isolation. Please take this seriously for the safety of every pakistani 🇵🇰as it is not a joke and do pray for my fast recovery. Jazakallah Khair 🙂

#needprayers #Rahimshah #covidpositive — Rahim Shah ( Official) (@RahimShahOffic1) June 14, 2020



He urged his fans to take the pandemic seriously for the safety of every Pakistani and also asked them to pray for his early recovery.

Several renowned personalities of the country including veteran actors Rubina Ashraf, Vasay Chaudhry and singer Abrar-ul-Haq have been infected with coronavirus.

Cricketer Shahid Afridi also shared on Saturday that he is Covid-19 positive.

Acclaimed designer Maheen Khan also tested positive for coronavirus but she is in recovery phase now. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, she shared the grim news with her followers.

“Dear friends I tested positive for Covid-19 on the 8th of June. Alhamdolilah I am fever free today. Allah is kind,” she wrote.

Comments

comments