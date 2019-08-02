Singer Udit Narayan receives death threats

Bollywood playback singer Udit Narayan has just lodged a complaint after getting threatened over phone calls.

Talking to a media outlet he said, “I did not go for an FIR. I wanted to inform the local police four days ago because I started getting the calls since April. I have received such calls three times, and I thought it makes sense to take precaution and inform the Amboli police station. When we went to the police station, we were asked to approach the AEC of the Mumbai crime branch. The media must have seen me going in there, and the news started floating around. From my end, I have done exactly what one is supposed to do after getting such threat calls.”

The singer explained, he received the first call on April 6th, when someone threatened and abused him. However, he chose to remain calm and quiet.

“I tried tracing the number but it was either switched off or out of order. Then, one day in July, when I was getting ready in my vanity van for the shoot of a reality music show, I got a call from an unknown number. Out of nowhere, someone started abusing me. I was shocked! Someone also sent me an abusive text message. I felt I should not take these things lightly and decided to inform the police,” he continued.

He is certain police will inquire the matter and the culprits will be brought to justice. Moreover, he is sure his fans could not stoop this low, “I am fortunate to have so many fans the world over. Wherever I go for live gigs, people come to meet me. At concerts, they sing along. Nowadays, there is social media, but earlier people used to write letters to me. So, I know there are fans who at times act wildly. I can handle that. However, if someone loves me and admires my music, he would never abuse me or give death threats. So, I do not think he is a fan.”

Udit Narayan rose to prominence when he lent his voice to Aamir Khan in the blockbuster ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ in the year 1988. The singer never looked back ever since.

