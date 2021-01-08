Large sinkhole near hospital forces closure of COVID-19 wards

A sixty-foot-deep sinkhole opened up outside a hospital in Italy forcing wards full of COVID-19 patients to be closed.

The giant hole opened in the parking lot at the Hospital of the Sea in Naples, consuming three cars, however no one was injured in the incident.

The operations at the Italian hospital were not affected and firefighters said it didn’t appear anyone was injured.

The local hospital district said the 66ft deep sinkhole opened at dawn and at that time, six people were recovering at the residence for Covid-19 patients, however, they were relocated.

Chief firefighter Cmdr. Ennio Aquilino told local media the implosion could have been caused by an infiltration of water underground as a result of recent heavy rains.

The regional governor, Vincenzo De Luca, said the residence would reopen within days after electricity and water service were restored.

Both were also interrupted at the hospital but backup systems allowed care to continue.

‘Frankly, we were also worried about the collapse of all utilities and that the activity of the hospital could be jeopardized,’ De Luca said adding that it did not happen and a brief power outage was restored.

