Shocking video: Sinkhole suddenly opens up and swallows car

MUMBAI: In a shocking incident, a sinkhole suddenly emerged on a roadside and swallowed a parked car in India’s Mumbai.    

In a video that went viral on social media, a parked car can be seen plummeting into the sinkhole formed after heavy rainfall in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar. According to media reports, the incident took place in the suburb’s Ramniwas Society.

 

The vehicle sank the bonnet first as the rear part followed by. It was rather bizarre as the cars parked next to it were not affected at all.

The real reason behind the sinkhole was not ascertained until the city’s traffic police stepped in. The police officials said, “There was a well at the place. Some people covered it with a concrete slab and started parking cars over it. The incident occurred due to land subsidence following rain. No one is injured.”

