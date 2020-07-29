WATCH: Massive sinkhole swallows two people, video goes viral   

In a shocking moment captured by a roadside CCTV camera, a massive sinkhole swallowed two people as they walked on the pavement.

The video of the incident, which has gone viral, showed two people, yet to be ascertained male or female, were walking on a pedestrian when suddenly it caved-in, forcing the pair to fell into the deep pit.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The footage from the Chinese municipality of Chongqing showed that it happened in a sudden before they could understand anything and take measures to avoid it.

The Chinese state media reported that both people survived after being rescued by local firefighters and were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

CCTV reported the road has been sealed off to keep the area safe while it is repaired.

The state broadcaster said the accident is likely to be caused by recent torrential rains which have battered China for weeks, from Chongqing in the southwest to Shanghai on the east coast.

This is not the first incident of massive sinkholes suddenly appearing from nowhere on roads in China, causing loss of lives and properties.

In one such incident on January 14, an enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwest China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving four more missing, state media reported.

Footage showed people at a bus stop running from the collapsing road as the vehicle — jutting into the air — sank into the ground.

Several people disappeared into the sinkhole as it spread, including what appeared to be a child. The incident also triggered an explosion inside the hole, the video showed.

Video footage published by state broadcaster CGTN showed a person being pulled from the hole by rescue workers.

