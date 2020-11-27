Huge sinkhole swallows unoccupied SUV on street

In yet another incident of sinkhole swallowing vehicles, a giant cenote caused a similar accident with an unoccupied orange SUV on a New York street, sending the car plummeting into the ground.

The orange Toyota RAV4 was discovered nose-down at the side of the road at around 6:00 am on 70th Street near 52nd Avenue in Maspeth, Queens.

Community Advisory: I have been informed of an unoccupied vehicle that fell into a large sinkhole in #Maspeth. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/befhoLtlvY — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) November 26, 2020



New York City Council member Robert Holden took to Twitter to share the incident.

Mr Holden shared three angles of the SUV which showed the bonnet of the car completely submerged below the ground as people walked past in the rain.

In a message from his Twitter account, he wrote: ‘Community Advisory: I have been informed of an unoccupied vehicle that fell into a large sinkhole in Maspeth.”

‘The @NYPDnews and @FDNY are on scene for site safety, and the NYPD is enforcing the following Street closures: 70th Street between 52nd Avenue and 53rd Avenue 52nd Drive between 69th St and 70th Street.’

He ended: ‘@NYCWater and @natioalgridus are on scene, and are conducting an evaluation of their infrastructures. We will put out more updates as they come. If you see any sinkholes, please report to @nyc311 and my office to be addressed.’

