Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express collides with tractor-trolley near Khanpur

KHANPUR: A Karachi-bound Sir Syed Express rammed into tractor-trolley near Khanpur tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab here on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways, a Sir Syed Express train, travelling from Rawalpindi to Karachi collided with tractor-trolley near Khanpur tehsil of RahimYar Khan district.

The spokesperson added that all the passengers remained safe in the collision. He added, however, that engine of Sir Syed train was damaged in the accident.

Rail traffic on both up and down tracks of the mainline suspended after the accident.

Read More: Shalimar Express rams into freight train near Khanpur, driver injured

Earlier in July, at leat 20 people had been killed after a Lahore-bound train rammed into a passenger coaster at a railway crossing near Farooq Abad railway station in Sheikhupura.

According to rescue sources, most of the passengers travelling in the ill-fated coaster hit by Shah Hussain Express at the unmanned level crossing were Sikh Yatrees who were returning from Nankana Sahib.

Read More: Train crushes five people to death in Sukkur

Upon being informed of the crash, rescue teams from the railways and Rescue 1122 reached the site of the accident and began shifting the injured and the dead to a nearby hospital.

Comments

comments