Kashmir is the matter of life and death for Pakistan: JI Ameer

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq on Sunday said that the longstanding dispute of occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the matter of life and death for Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Sirajul Haq made the statement while addressing a rally entitled ‘Kashmir Bachao [Save] March’ in Peshawar, the provincial capital of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

“The rights of Kashmiris are being snatched, whereas, thousands of people rendered martyrdom in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

Read More: Qureshi demands HR commissioner to visit IoK

He further said that there is the 21st consecutive day of curfew in the occupied valley which created a severe shortage of food.

The JI Ameer urged the global powers to take notice of the atrocities in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) and asked the international community to take effective measures against the oppressive tactics of the Indian authorities.

Occupied Kashmir has been under unprecedented lockdown since August 5 with all the communication networks remaining inaccessible. Thousands of Indian forces have been deployed all across the territory to prevent anti-India demonstrations in the aftermath of the revocation of the special status to Occupied Kashmir.

