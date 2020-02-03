Sirajul Haq urges parliamentarians to adopt austerity

ISLAMABAD: Expressing grave concerns over the bill seeking an appraisal of salaries allotted to the parliamentarians, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq on Monday urged the lawmakers to adopt austerity, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalist, Sirajul Haq said that the bill seeking an increase in salaries of the parliamentarians is tantamount to rubbing salt into wounds of the poor.

Raising questions over the tax system, the JI ameer said that a billionaire and a laborer are paying equal tax in the country. He said that the rulers’ lavish lifestyle is painful for the vulnerable segments of society.

Read More: Bill seeking salary appraisal for parliamentarians rejected in Senate

Earlier in the day, a bill tendered seeking an appraisal of salaries allotted to parliamentarians had been rejected by a thumping majority.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had initiated voting on the request which got 16 votes in its favour.

29 senators had voted against the motion, requests for jacking up salaries of senators and national assembly members both have been rejected.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had voted against the bill and had opposed the notion of raising salaries of politicians.

