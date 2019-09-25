ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq, strongly criticised ongoing atrocities of Indian troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, blaming United Nations (UN) for failing to put through its resolutions for Kashmir, as well as Palestine.

Sirajul Haq, in his latest statement, demanded for provision of ‘Veto’ power and representation of UN Security Council (UNSC) to 1.75 billion Muslims living around the world.

He said, “United Nations must change its discriminatory behaviour with Muslims. The [Kashmir] issue will lead to a war between two nuclear-armed states if international community failed to play its due role.”

Read More: Indian ambitions dangerous for both Kashmir and Pakistan: Sirajul Haq

“[Indian prime minister Narendra] Modi’s warmongering creates risks for global peace.”

“The flames of the war will also spread to other parts of the world but only limited to South Asia,” the JI Ameer warned.

‘Comprehensive factsheet’

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed a letter with a comprehensive factsheet to the United Nations Secretary-General and the President of the UN Security Council outlining Pakistan’s legal case on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The letter, along with a detailed factsheet and comprehensive annexures, highlights the illegal, unilateral, coercive Indian actions of 5 August 2019, which aim at bringing about a demographic change in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K), to change the Muslim majority of the state to a minority.

Read More: Int’l community failed in acting according to expectations on Kashmir: PM Khan

The press release from the Foreign Office said the letter, not only builds on Pakistan’s efforts to sensitize the international community about the continuing Indian atrocities in IOJ&K, but also presents Pakistan’s comprehensive position on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute, including the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, bilateral agreements and relevant letters to the UN in a sequential manner, laying out the international law and Pakistan’s legal case on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

“Indian aggression and hegemonic actions in IOJ&K are a threat to regional peace and stability and hold hostage peace and development in South Asia. Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri struggle for the realization of the legitimate right of self-determination,” the letter read.

52nd day of curfew

No respite for the people of Kashmir as life continues to remain crippled on the 52nd consecutive day, Wednesday, due to military clampdown and communications blackout in the Indian occupied territory.

The valley is under a continued military siege since August 5 when Narendra Modi-led Indian government repealed the special status of occupied Kashmir and imposed a curfew in the territory.

Read More: Qureshi writes to UN, presents factsheet on India’s illegal actions in Kashmir

According to Kashmir Media Service, millions of people have been besieged in their houses as heavy contingents of the Indian troops continue to be deployed in every nook and corner of the valley.

Healthcare has been the biggest casualty in the occupied valley and hundreds of patients have been suffering due to curfew. Foodstuff, medicines and other essential commodities have run out of stocks, adding to the miseries of the people.

All shops, markets, business establishments, and educational institutions remain closed while transport is off the road.

Comments

comments