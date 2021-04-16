Two Pakistani mountaineers Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi have managed to successfully summit the Annapurna peak in Nepal, mountaineer Saad Munawar has confirmed on his Instagram account.

Munawar took to Instagram on Friday to announce: “GREEN FLAG RAISED AT THE SUMMIT.”

“With the grace of ALLAH SWT, Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi summited Mt Annapurna at 1.30 pm on 16th April 2021,” Munawar confirmed, adding that the climbers communicated the news to the team via radio sets.

Munawar added that the summit is dedicated to Ali Sadpara, “the best mountaineer Pakistan ever produced”, who disappeared on the K2 during an attempt at a winter ascent in February.

View this post on Instagram

“Both climbers thanked the nation and asked for prayers for safe return,” said Munawar.

Khan and Joshi managing to scale Mount Annapurna, which is often regarded as one of the hardest climbs in the world, marks Pakistan’s first-ever summit of Annapurna that, at 8091m, is the 10th highest mountain in the world.

“This is not the success of two climbers only but the whole Pakistani Mountaineering community,” Munawar expressed. “Time has come for our unsung heroes to get the respect, recognition, and appreciation that they deserve.”

The team went on to thank Allah and the Pakistani nation for support and prayers.

