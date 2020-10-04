Sirine Jahangir becomes first British-Pakistani to reach Britain’s Got Talent semifinals

Sirine Jahangir, the British-Pakistani visually impaired teen singer has reached the semifinal round of Britain’s Got Talent, the popular talent show.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Delivering soul-stirring performances, the 14-year-singer became the first-ever British-Pakistani to enter the show’s semi-finals.

Her piano rendition of Ruelle’s Carry You was well-received by the judges and audience.

Talking to BBC, Jahngir had spoken about her audition on the show which moved everyone to tears. “When I was walking towards the stage, the only thing I wanted was to do something that enables me to help people like me,” she said. “Sirine has been really brave, courageous and smart despite facing a difficult period. When she lost her sight, I knew at the time that the universe wants her to do something big,” Kafeel Jahangir, her father, told BBC.

Comments

comments