Three sisters arrested under drug trafficking charges in Karachi   

KARACHI: Police on Friday claimed to have apprehended three sisters for their alleged role in drug trafficking in the city, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, an intelligence-based operation was led by the law enforcement authorities (LEAs) in the Illyas Goth area of Ibrahim Hyderi in the city, apprehending three women.

“The women were identified as real sisters,” they said adding that they recovered over three kilograms of charas from their possession during the raid.

The women are involved in supplying drugs in other parts of the city, the police said adding that they were habitual criminals and have been jailed multiple times.

The authorities said that they have taken the mobile phones of the ladies into their possession and are tracking their contacts to bust the entire narcotics gang operational in the city.

Earlier in the day, in another action from police against drug peddlers, the officials claimed to have arrested ‘two university students’ and a rickshaw driver for allegedly supplying drugs in Karachi.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) East told media that two varsity students and a rickshaw driver have been arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Karachi. The raiding officials also recovered more than two kilograms of drugs from their possession, he added.

The action was carried out by the officials of Ferozabad police. The arrest of the rickshaw driver was made after he was spotted by the detained students.

It emerged that the rickshaw driver used to carry drugs from Quetta to supply it to the arrested students. One of the detained students told police that he used to bring narcotics for providing it to his university mates and friends.

