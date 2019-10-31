PESHAWAR: Two sisters shot dead their father as he had refused to agree for the love marriage of one of her daughters.

As per details, six days ago in a suburb of Peshawar, two girls killed their father Mushtaq Ahmed because he was not allowing her elder daughter, 22, to tie the knot with an already married man of her choice.

The two girls conspired about the killing of Mushtaq and the younger sister, 18, murdered their father.

Mushtaq’s son Abdullah told police that his father had committed suicide due to unknown reasons. However, after initial investigations, it was revealed that the man was murdered his own two daughters.

Both the girls confessed to killing their father while recording their statements with the police.

Mushtaq was believed to be 55 years old. He used to ride rickshaw to earn his livelihood.

