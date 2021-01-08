Sit-ins over Machh incident disrupt flight operations at Karachi airport

KARACHI: Over 50 incoming and outgoing flights of different airlines, scheduled for Friday, have been cancelled at the Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport owing to the sit-ins held in solidarity with the victims of the Machh incident, ARY News reported.

According to the sources, the flight operation at the Karachi airport was badly affected due to the ongoing sit-ins across the metropolis.

The sources said that as many as 21 two-way international flights between Karachi and other cities, including Bangkok, Sharjah, Kuwait and Colombo have been cancelled. Meanwhile, over eight domestic flights to and from Karachi has also cancelled today.

At least four two-way flights between Karachi and Lahore have also been canceled, the sources added.

Read More: Major Karachi roads blocked as sit-ins against Machh killings go on

Earlier today, sit-ins in solidarity with the victims of the Machh massacre had continued at 26 spots in Karachi Friday morning, causing traffic jams in the port city.

The 20 locations where the sit-ins were being held include Numaish Chowrangi, Powerhouse Chowrangi, Star Gate, Malir-15, Steel Town Chowrangi, Safora, Safari Park, Abbas Town, Johar Morr and Nipa.

The protests had badly affected city life, hitting the traffic movement. While people were being advised to use alternative routes due to the closure of multiple major roads, traffic jams were witnessed in the morning rush hour with citizens scrambling to reach their workplace.

Comments

comments