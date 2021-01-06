Sit-ins continue at 11 locations in Karachi against Machh killings

KARACHI: Sit-ins continued at 11 locations of the city on Wednesday against the Machh incident where 11 coal miners were killed by terror elements which led to protest in Quetta and other parts of the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, traffic congestion was reported from parts of the city due to the blockade of major thoroughfares in the city.

The locations where the sit-in is going on in the city included National Highway, Numaish Chowrangi (roundabout), Abul Hasan Ispahani Road, Kamran Chowrangi in Gulistan-e-Jauher.

The main artery of the traffic in the city, Shahra-e-Faisal was also blocked by protesters near Natha Khan Goth and Karachi airport while a sit-in was also staged at Malir 15.

Another main thoroughfare of the city, University Road, was blocked from Safari Park to NIPA Chowrangi. The protest demos were also staged at Power House chowrangi, Khuda ki Basti in Surjani Town and Nazimabad No 1.

The road blockades have increased traffic flow at Shahra-e-Pakistan and Lyari Expressway, the two major roadways that remained open during the protest.

The citizens who wanted to catch their flights and trains are facing difficulties in reaching Jinnah International Airport and railway stations.

According to airport authorities, many flights have faced delays owing to the current situation. Similarly, the railway authorities have also directed trains to make a two-minute stop at Landhi and Drig Road stations.

The traffic police have advised people to use Corridor 3 due to the protest at Numaish on MA Jinnah Road and Gulshan Chowrangi to Maskan road owing to the sit-in at Nipa Chowrangi.

