Sites identified for ‘khokhas’ in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah chaired a meeting of an anti encroachments committee here on Thursday.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Health Zafar Mirza, a number of MNAs, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman, and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the interior minister said all citizens must be facilitated at every level.

Sites should be identified in every sector of the capital where khokhas (kiosks) – at least one or more depending on the people’s needs – be allowed to operate, he added.

Zafar Mirza supported the idea of identifying such areas in every sector.

The CDA chairman informed the participants about locations identified for kiosks, which included 12 in urban areas and seven in rural.

The locations include Park Road near Rawal Dam Bridge, Park Road opposite Shahzad Town, Taramari Chowk, Bara Kahu Murree Road, Khanna Bridge, Chamber Road (Rawat), G-7/2 opposite Blue Area, G-7/3 Near Iqbal Hall, G-8/3 Blue Area near PIMS, G-9/2 opposite Markaz, I-9/1 near STP, F-10/3 Opposite Markaz and F-11/j2 Opposite Markaz.

It was also proposed that there will be a unified template for kiosk designs across the city.

The committee unanimously agreed that kiosks will be allowed to operate at these sites and a site near Poly Clinic will also be choosen.

The next meeting of the committee is due around mid-August in which execution plan of the given proposal shall be finalised.

“All possible measures should be taken to make this city an exemplary capital,” said Ijaz Shah.

