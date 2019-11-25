Situation remains critical in Indian Occupied Jammu-Kashmir

In Occupied Kashmir, the situation continues to remain tense and far from normal in the Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu region, as India-imposed lockdown entered 113th running day, today.

Restrictions under Section 144 are enforced amid huge presence of Indian troops.

Ban on internet across all platforms, SMS and prepaid mobile services remains in place in the Valley.

On the other hand, a Hurriyat activist, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi has been arrested by Indian forces in Srinagar on the charge of organizing anti-India protests.

The police arrested Bashir Ahmad Qureshi in Chanpora area of the city. The police in a statement in Srinagar claimed that they succeeded in arresting the main organizer of Anchar protests in Chanpora area of South Zone Srinagar, adding that he has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, resident of Tangdhar, presently staying at Baghi-Mehtab in Srinagar.

“During preliminary investigation, officers learnt about his links with Hurriyat. As per the police records, he has played main role in provoking youth and instigating them to carry out anti-India protests,” claimed police spokesman in a statement. Investigation in the matter is going on,” he added.

