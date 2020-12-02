PIA to give up six Airbus 320 airplanes as lease expire in 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) management said Wednesday it is looking for alternative plans to carry out operations as six of its aircraft reach lease expiration, ARY News reported.

Six Airbus 320 aircrafts PIA acquired on lease will begin to return starting from March 2021, and the last of them is due to be returned by August next year, as the agreements are set to expire while the national flag carrier said it has decided to acquire eight new crafts in its fleet.

Chief Executive Officer of PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik has finalized the decision to sign new six-year lease for eight narrow body crafts, PIA spokesperson said, adding that all of eight planes will have arrived in Pakistan by December 2021.

We have issued tender advertisements and have procured proposals nationally and internationally for all eight aircrafts comprising 170-seat capacity, spox said.

The spox represented the stance of PIA that arrival of new Airbus 320 and Boeing737 crafts will ensure growth in the airlines and will help embark the flag carrier. He said it would have transpired earlier but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak.

