Six coal miners die in Quetta

QUETTA: Six labourers died, two others were rescued from a coal mine that caved in on Thursday in Ormara, ARY News reported.

According to details, the incident took place on Thursday morning in Ormara where the coal mine caved in, trapping eight labourers.

Getting the information the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) KP and other rescue departments reached the spot and carried out relief and rescue operations.

After hours of operation, two labourers were rescued from the mine, while six others were dead. The injured and bodies were moved to a nearby medical facility, where the condition of the injured is said to be stable.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the miners were handed over to the heirs. The deceased were hailing from Quetta, Muslim Bagh and Qila Abdullah.

According to Pakistan Central Miners Labour Federation, an average of 200 deaths annually occurred in Pakistan due to coal mine explosions.

